Democrats in the House introduced new coronavirus stimulus legislation which includes the word “cannabis” 68 times, which is more than the word “job” or “jobs” by double digits.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sent out an email Monday night urging her Democratic colleagues to vote for the new $2.2 trillion Heroes Act. The bill, like other Democratic coronavirus stimulus packages, includes the word cannabis 68 times. Pelosi has previously said Cannabis is related to the coronavirus and helps as therapy.

The word “job” is only mentioned 47 times and the word “jobs” is mentioned just 7 times in the Democrats stimulus package.

🚨🚨House Democrats did it AGAIN! Pelosi’s latest bill: “Cannabis” mentions: 68

“Jobs” 7https://t.co/94r9PZ9BoX pic.twitter.com/OwpKCSeLGB — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) September 29, 2020

“This evening, Democrats are unveiling an updated Heroes Act that serves as our proffer to Republicans to come to negotiations to address the health and economic catastrophe in our country. This $2.2 trillion Heroes Act provides the absolutely needed resources to protect lives, livelihoods and the life of our democracy over the coming months. It includes new funding needed to avert catastrophe for schools, small businesses, restaurants, performance spaces, airline workers and others,” Pelosi said in the email.

In a press conference in late July, Pelosi answered questions about a possible coronavirus package, which has continued to be stalled by disagreement on both sides of the aisle. Pelosi said she wanted a provision for marijuana businesses to “access banking services” to be included in the phase 4 coronavirus stimulus package, saying it helps for therapy.

During the press conference, Pelosi defended marijuana related-legislation, saying it needs to be in the next package.

“I don’t agree with you that cannabis is not related to this. This is a therapy that has proven successful. And it is by no means of the caliber of money or misrepresentation that remodeling the federal building is, for over a billion dollars, so that another hotel doesn’t come in there and compete with the President’s hotel,” Pelosi said.

Democrats have not yet set a date to vote on the legislation.

