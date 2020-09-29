https://hannity.com/media-room/dems-dig-in-schumer-warren-refuse-to-meet-trumps-supreme-court-pick-blast-illegitimate-process/

DEVELOPING: President Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to fill RBG’s seat

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.25.20

President Trump is set to announce his nominee to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat on Saturday afternoon.

But, his advisers and lawmakers are placing their bets now. Sources familiar with the matter are confident that their prediction will, in fact, become a reality.

According to sources close to the president, via Politico, Trump is expected to select Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant seat.

A judge on the Chicago-based 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, Barrett has long been viewed as the frontrunning candidate for the position, due to her strong conservative values. The devout Catholic and mother of seven emerged as the top pick on Trump’s shortlist, just days following Ginsburg’s death. At 48, Barrett would be the youngest Supreme Court nominee since Clarence Thomas in 1991 and could serve well into the middle of the century, according to ABC News.

While one source, a senior Republican official, said the president indicated he’d made his decision, another source said that Trump has still indicated some “flexibility,” according to Politico.

Despite Trump’s vow to select a woman to fill RBG’s vacant seat, Democrats are still infuriated by the notion that the Senate very well may vote a new Justice to the Court before the election. During the Obama-administration, Sen. Mitch McConnell refused to vote on Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, because it was an election year. Now, Republicans are eager to vote on Trump’s.

McConnell says that this year is a whole different scenario; Republicans hold the White House and the Senate, which was not the case in 2016.

For Democrats, Barrett’s conservative tilt and Catholic roots made her approval to the federal bench in 2017 a bitter experience, according to ABC.

So, it can be expected that Supreme Court approval will face the same reaction from the left.

Whether Barrett or someone else, the Senate Judiciary Committee is looking to hold confirmation hearings the week of October 12. Senate Republicans want to confirm the 9th justice before the election, in the event the Supreme Court has to step in to decide the results, according to Politico.