Tucker Carlson busted Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) for walking around maskless at Dulles airport after calling for an airport mask mandate (for everyone but her, apparently). It’s important to note that back in July, Feinstein proposed an amendment to coronavirus funding legislation that would deny aid to any state that did not impose a mandatory mask mandate on its citizens. A press release from Feinstein herself read, “Wearing masks in public should be mandatory. Period.”

But we all know that when Democrats propose mandates, they don’t intend to follow them themselves. That’s for you little people. Certainly not Nancy Pelosi (when she wants her hair done) or Dianne Feinstein (when she wants to travel in style on a private jet). I only have one question: If this virus is as deadly as Democrats want you to believe, and facial coverings help to prevent transmission, would they really be walking around without masks?

