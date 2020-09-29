https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/COS-GLOBALMACR-INDUSTRIES-NORTHAM/2020/09/29/id/989486

Walt Disney Co. is laying off 28,000 workers in its U.S. resort business, the latest sign that travel and other communal experiences will be slow to recover from the pandemic.

The cuts span the company’s theme parks, cruise ships and retail businesses, Disney said on Tuesday.

They include executives, although 67% of those being terminated are part-time workers. Disney is offering benefits to the workers being cut, including 90 days of severance.

The Covid-19 crisis closed Disney parks around the world. Although the resorts in some areas have reopened — including Florida, in July — Disney still hasn’t received clearance to restart operations at its two theme parks in Anaheim, California.

“As heartbreaking as it is to take this action, this is the only feasible option we have in light of the prolonged impact of Covid-19 on our business,” Josh D’Amaro, the chairman of the parks division, said in a memo to workers.

Disney’s domestic parks alone employed more than 100,000 before the pandemic.

