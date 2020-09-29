https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/elon-musk-vaccine-family-lockdowns/2020/09/29/id/989377

Billionaire Elon Musk this week said he and his family won’t be getting the coronavirus vaccine once it becomes available because they are “not at risk,” Business Insider reports.

On an episode of The New York Times podcast “Sway,” released Monday, Musk told host Kara Swisher that neither he nor his family will receive the vaccine once it’s made available to the public because he is “not at risk for COVID, nor are my kids.”

Last April, Musk described lockdown orders as “fascist” and refused to obey California’s, resuming production at a Tesla factory in Alameda County before being given permission to do so, and reportedly firing employees who refused to go back to work during the pandemic that has now killed over 1 million people worldwide.

In the interview released Monday, Musk went on to repeatedly rip the lockdown as “a travesty” that did not “serve the greater good.”

He said, “I mean this is a hot button issue where rationality takes a back seat. In the grand scheme of things what we have something with a very low mortality rate and high contagion.”

Musk added, “Essentially the right thing to do would be to not have done a lockdown for the whole country but to have anyone that who is at risk quarantine until the storm passes.”

