CLAIM: Joe Biden (D) claimed that “no one has established” that there is fraud related to mail-in voting.

VERDICT: FALSE. There have been several well-documented examples of fraud and error in relation to vote-by-mail.

During a discussion on accepting the results of the election and the increase in mass vote-by-mail, Biden proclaimed that “no one has established, at all, that there is fraud related to mail-in ballots — that somehow it’s a fraudulent process.”

“It’s already been established,” Trump quipped, prompting Biden to say that Trump had “no idea what he’s talking about.”

Despite the former vice president’s claim, there are numerous instances of fraud and error related to vote-by-mail, as Breitbart News has extensively detailed over the months.

This month, for example, several mailed-in ballots in Wisconsin were discovered in a ditch alongside other mail. Recently in Virginia, 1,000 people who requested absentee ballots received two in the mail; and over the summer, a dead cat in Atlanta received a voter registration form by mail.

Also over the summer, two Paterson, New Jersey, councilmen and two men linked to a councilman’s campaign were charged with

“election fraud, mail-in voting fraud, and illegal possession of mail-in ballots,” as Breitbart News extensively detailed.

Additionally, a local TV station conducted an experiment over the summer, which further exposed the flaws in the vote-by-mail system. They sent 100 “‘mock ballots’ from across the city to a P.O. box set up specifically for the test.” The experiment found that just 97 percent of the ballots arrived, leaving three percent of voters effectively “disenfranchised by mail.”

Last month, a Democrat operative stated that anti-Trump United States Postal Service (USPS) workers will “sometimes help election fraudsters by throwing in the garbage mail-in ballots from Republican-heavy neighborhoods.”

Additionally:

New York City officials mailed absentee ballots with the incorrect names and addresses on the return envelopes.

Michigan clerks had to reject 10,694 primary ballots because the voters were deceased.

Hundreds of New Jersey Republicans received mail-in primary ballots featuring Democrat candidates.

A mail carrier in Virginia’s Pendleton County pleaded guilty to election fraud for “altering the party affiliation on absentee ballot request.”

Over 1,600 New Jersey primary ballots were discovered in a “mislabeled” bin after the election.

Over the weekend, Trump provided further evidence of vote-by-mail fraud to reporters, as Breitbart News reported:

In Brooklyn, 25 percent of mail-in ballots were ruled invalid during the June Democrat primary. In a New Jersey special election, nearly 20 percent of the ballots were thrown out, and four people are being prosecuted for fraud. In a Florida primary, more than 35,000 mail-in ballots were rejected, and over 100,000 ballots were rejected in California. In Pennsylvania’s primary, half of the counties were still counting ballots a week after the election. The story of discarded military ballots discovered in Pennsylvania, many of them were cast for Trump. Reports in Wisconsin of three trays of mail containing absentee ballots were found in a ditch. In North Carolina, voters reported receiving two ballots in the mail.

“We are gravely concerned about the Democrat assault on election integrity,” Trump said at the time.

