CLAIM: During the first presidential debate, President Trump accused Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden of calling his travel bans on China “xenophobic.”

VERDICT: True. In January, Biden called Trump’s travel ban on China to slow the spread of the Chinese coronavirus “hysterical xenophobia.”

“I closed [the country], and you said, ‘He’s xenophobic. He’s a racist, and he’s xenophobic’ because you don’t think I should have closed our country,” Trump said. “You didn’t think we should have closed our country because … you thought it was terrible. You wouldn’t have closed it for another two months. By my doing it for another two months, Dr. Fauci said, ‘President Trump saved thousands of lives.’”

During a campaign event on January 31, the day Trump banned travel from China, Biden referred to Trump’s plan as “hysterical xenophobia.”

We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 1, 2020

