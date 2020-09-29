http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SBfga5jZ5RE/

CLAIM: Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed that his son Hunter Biden did not receive $3.5 million from the former Moscow mayor’s wife Yelena Baturina.

VERDICT: FALSE. Biden’s private equity firm received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Yelena Baturina, according to a Senate report.

During the first presidential debate, Biden denied that his son Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Baturina, the widow of former Moscow mayor Yury Luzkkov.

Biden said that allegation was “totally discredited.”

However, according to a report released last week by the Senate Homeland Security Committee, bank records showed that Baturina wired $3.5 million to a bank account controlled by Rosemont Seneca Thornton as part of a “consultancy agreement” in early 2014.

Rosemont Seneca Thornton, LLC, is a firm that Biden incorporated with his longtime business associate Devon Archer in May 2013.

Biden’s lawyer has argued that Biden was not a co-founder of Rosemont Seneca Thornton, had no interest in it, and did not have a financial relationship with Baturina, according to the New York Times.

However, the lawyer did not respond to a question from the Times about whether Biden was paid by Rosemont Seneca Thornton or did consulting work for Baturina.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

