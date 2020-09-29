https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2020/09/28/watch-kamala-babbles-when-asked-about-packing-the-supreme-court-n2577106

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) refused to say whether or not she supports packing the Supreme Court with additional justices should the Senate move forward with confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Interestingly enough, that stance contradicts what she said a year-and-a-half ago before she was tapped as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.

“If Judge Barrett is confirmed and the Democrats have control of the Senate next year, and the White House and the House of Representatives, should the Supreme Court be expanded?” MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell asked.

“You know, let’s – I think that, first of all, Joe’s been very clear that, um, he’s going to, to, to pay attention to the fact, and I’m with him on this 1000 percent,” Harris said. “Pay attention to the fact, right now, Lawrence, people are voting. They’re voting.”

Now: Democrat Sen. Kamala Harris refuses to answer if she supports packing the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/v5bS6nolOZ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 29, 2020

Her position seemingly changed. In May of 2019 Harris said she would be “open” to packing the Supreme Court.

“I’m open to this conversation about increasing the number of people on the United States Supreme Court,” Harris said at the time, The Hill reported.

Harris also said she would consider limiting how many justices a president can nominate and setting term limits for justices that sit on the nation’s highest court.

“We are on the verge of a crisis of confidence in the Supreme Court. We have to take this challenge head-on, and everything is on the table to do that,” Harris told POLITICO in March of 2019.

It’s rather obvious Harris didn’t say her true thoughts on packing the court. The Biden campaign must have discovered that “expanding” the court isn’t popular with Americans, especially when the move would be made out of spite and not need.

