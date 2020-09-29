https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/federal-judge-dismisses-soros-funded-prosecutors-kkks-lawsuit-st-louis?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner’s KKK suit against the city of St. Louis, the local police union, a special prosecutor and a private taxpayer.

Gardner filed this suit earlier this year alleging a “racially motivated conspiracy to deny the civil rights of racial minorities” by interfering with her efforts to crack down on police misconduct and institute changes in the city’s criminal justice system.

U.S. District Court Judge John A. Ross, in response, said Gardner’s 32-page complaint “can best be described as a conglomeration of unrelated claims and conclusory statements supported by very few facts, which do not plead any recognizable cause of action. For the reasons stated herein, the complaint will be dismissed without prejudice.”

Gardner attempted to use a federal law – passed after the Civil War to weaken the Ku Klux Klan – to wage a legal battle against her opponents.

She also alleged that the defendants in the case violated her Fourth Amendment rights and abused the criminal process to effectively engineer her removal from office.

Gardner’s office did not respond to an inquiry.

In her original complaint, Gardner outlined how she was elected in 2016 to “redress the scourge of historical inequality and rebuild trust” among communities of color. But she alleged that the city’s “unprecedented appointment” of a special prosecutor in 2018 – part of a wider investigation into then-Gov. Eric Greitens – underscores a pattern of “collusive conduct” that she believes had undermined her authority.

Gardner is the first African American women to have been elected St. Louis’ chief prosecutor in 2016. She was re-elected as the democratic nominee earlier this year after a very contentious first-term.

After Gardner indicted then Greitens in 2017, she was forced to drop all charges against him although the fallout from that case forced Greitens to resign from office.

The case fell apart after Gardner hired an out-of-state retired FBI agent to investigate Greitens.

During both of her election campaigns, Gardner received money from George Soros-funded political action committees, as early reported by Just the News.

Gardner is one of several Soros-funded prosecutors in the United States who support criminal justice reform and Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

Earlier this year, Gardner charged Mark and Patricia McCloskey with brandishing weapons after Black Lives Matter demonstrators trespassed onto their private property on June 28.

Fearing for their lives, McCloskeys stood their ground and the video went viral.

In a related matter nine demonstrators were charged for trespassing upon their private property. This week, all misdemeanor trespassing charges were dropped against the demonstrators.

