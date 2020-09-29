https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/finance/feds-say-gdp-fell-314-april-june-quarter-economist-project-equal-third?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. gross domestic product fell at a rate of 31.4% in the April-June quarter, only slightly changed from the 31.7% decline estimated a month ago.

GDP measures the economy’s total output of goods and services.

The revised report, the government’s last look at the second quarter, showed a decline more than three times larger than the previous record-holder, a fall of 10% in the first quarter of 1958 when Dwight Eisenhower was president, according to the Associated Press.

However, economists project the economy will expand at an annual rate of 30% in the current quarter as businesses have re-opened and millions of people have gone back to work. That would shatter the old record for a quarterly GDP increase, a 16.7% surge in the first quarter of 1950 when Harry Truman was president, the wire service also reports.

