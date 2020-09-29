https://babylonbee.com/news/its-presidential-debate-bingo/

CLEVELAND, OH—According to sources, there is some sort of debate happening tonight. If you’re watching, you may as well have fun doing it. We’ve got you covered! Below are 8 bingo cards- enough for Amy Coney Barrett to play with all her kids while her husband makes snacks.

These are all completely common phrases and normal references that we are 100% sure will occur at some point tonight.

Enjoy!

