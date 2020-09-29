https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/09/david-horowitz-civil-war-started-when-democrats-megan-fox/

Freedom Center founder reveals his shocking theory about the current political unrest in America.

This interview originally ran at PJMedia.com.

Author’s note: Conservative legend David Horowitz, author of the new bestselling book Blitz: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win, gave me an exclusive interview on Newstalk 570 WSYR in Syracuse, where he revealed his shocking theory about the current political unrest that seems more plausible by the day as revelations about a coup attempt to remove the president are revealed.

Horowitz: We’re in a war. My book Blitz shows we’re already in a civil war. What the Democrats did in 2016 is what you call treason. They seceded from the Union for the second time, the first being with the election of Abraham Lincoln, which led to the shooting war. The reason we don’t have two armies in the field is that the federal government is too powerful so there’s nobody outside the government who can organize a military force that wouldn’t be crushed immediately. So the civil war is over who controls the executive.

Fox: Horowitz has a unique insight in the communist wing of the Democrat Party, having spent his youth agitating for the Left and even connected to groups like the Black Panthers, a domestic terrorist organization. You can read about his transformation to conservatism in his excellent book Radical Son. When someone of Horowitz’s caliber and insight into the eft speaksL, we all should take what he says very seriously. He may be one of the only living witnesses to the horrors of the Left’s assault on America in the ’60s through terror and infiltration. Horowitz continues to reveal that he knows where and when the Democrat secession meeting happened.

Horowitz: Five days after the 2016 election there was a meeting at the Mandarin Oriental, which is a very posh hotel in Washington, D.C. It was organized by George Soros and there were something like 400 people there including Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, Soros, Bernie Sanders, the Occupy Wall Street communists, the whole range of the Left. What they did is form what they called a “resistance” to Trump—you remember, 70 Democrats boycotted the inauguration. This is sedition.

Fox: Horowitz also explained why the Electoral College was so important to the founders and why it is imperative to protect it in the face of Democrat attempts to abolish it.

Horowitz: The whole American system is based on compromise. That’s why we have an Electoral College, which, of course, the Democrats want to abolish. That’s why we have a Senate, where Wyoming, with 500,000 people, has two senators and so does California with 35 million. The founders did not want “one person, one vote” because they didn’t trust people not to be swept up in passions that were destructive. It forces candidates to try to compete for votes with people who disagree with them. It forces them to compromise. It protects the minority in the country from the tyranny of the majority. What the founders feared most was that there would be a party that would get a majority and use it to crush everybody who voted against it. The founders were very smart people.

Fox: Horowitz also believes that the reason we’re in a civil war is that the Democrat Party has weaponized race.

Horowitz: The second thing with the Democrats…the reason there’s a civil war is that it’s a racist party. Identity politics is racism. When you know in advance that you’re going to pick a black woman to be vice president you obviously picked them on the basis on their race and gender and it’s all over for the American way. The words white and black don’t appear in the Constitution, or male and female, for good reason. The founders’ vision, and they couldn’t achieve it in the 18th century, but their vision was that people would be judged on their character, just what Martin Luther King Jr. said, and not their skin color. It’s a good 200 years of struggle to get there, but now the Democrats are putting race before everything else…Our great country is in great peril from this party.

Fox: You can hear the entire interview below. Read Blitz for more of Horowitz’s stunning insights into our current volatile political situation.