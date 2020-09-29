https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/fox-news-hosts-blast-presidential-debate-moderator-fox-news-chris-wallace?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Fox News host Chris Wallace, who served as moderator for the first presidential debate, drew some heavy heat for his performance.

But he surely didn’t expect to be blasted by his own colleagues at his very own network.

“Trump is debating the moderator and Biden,” Laura Ingraham, host of “The Ingraham Angle,” tweeted. “Biden seems to interrupt with impunity,” Ingraham noted.

Wallace had a tough time controlling Tuesday’s debate as President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden repeatedly interrupted each other. But critics said Wallace admonished Trump more often than Biden, often cutting him off in mid-sentence.

In another Twitter post, since deleted, “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade took aim at Wallace, saying it “looks like 2 V 1.” Kilmeade also asked in a second tweet why Biden was “allowed to interrupt” while Trump was not.

Greg Gutfeld, a co-host of “The Five” on Fox, agreed with Ingraham, re-tweeting multiple posts about Trump seemingly debating two people. In one retweet, podcast host Stephen L. Miller wrote that “Wallace is grilling Trump on his supporters taking to the streets when antifa is burning businesses down right now.”

“A draw between the contestants/combatants & a loss for the moderator,” said another post re-tweeted by Gutfeld. Gutfeld also wrote it “was not good” that Wallace laughed along with Biden at one point during the debate.

Bill O’Reilly, a former Fox personality who resigned in disgrace amid a sex sandal, also chimed in.

“Chris Wallace doesn’t have the facts at his command about the Ukraine payments made to Biden’s son that Trump brought up. Big mistake by Mr. Wallace.”

And Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy said Wallace “should get out of the way,” saying he “jumps in” too often. “Chris Wallace jumps in a second time when Biden having trouble with Trump’s questioning,” McCarthy wrote.

For his part, Trump at one point said to Wallace: “I guess I’m debating you, not him.”

