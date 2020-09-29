https://thehill.com/homenews/media/518827-fox-news-tops-broadcast-networks-for-first-time-ever-in-3rd-quarter

Fox News topped broadcast networks ABC, CBS and NBC in total viewers for the first time in the third quarter of 2020 and was the most-watched network on television, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The numbers come during a particularly heavy news cycle that included the COVID-19 pandemic, the Democratic and Republican national conventions, unrest in U.S. cities and a brewing Supreme Court battle following the death of Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgRuth Bader GinsburgHarris says she hasn’t ‘made a plan one way or another’ on meeting Supreme Court nominee Trump, GOP aim to complete reshaping of federal judiciary Compromise, yes — but how? A pre-debate suggestion MORE.

The network averaged 3.51 million viewers in prime-time in July, August and September, an increase of 44 percent when compared to the same quarter in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox’s “Hannity” finished the quarter as the most-watched show in cable news, averaging approximately 4.45 million viewers. “Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonWill Chis Wallace’s debate topics favor Biden over Trump? Judge tosses Karen McDougal’s defamation suit against Tucker Carlson OVERNIGHT ENERGY: House passes sweeping clean energy bill | Pebble Mine CEO resigns over secretly recorded comments about government officials | Corporations roll out climate goals amid growing pressure to deliver MORE Tonight” was second with 4.35 million viewers, followed by “The Five” with 3.48 million, and “The Ingraham Angle” with 3.43 million viewers.

MSNBC also saw record numbers in the third quarter, scoring 2.2 million total viewers in prime-time for the first time in the network’s 24-year history.

“The Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowGlenn Greenwald tells Megyn Kelly he has been ‘formally banned’ from MSNBC GOP lawmakers distance themselves from Trump comments on transfer of power Schiff urges Trump administration members to resign: ‘You cannot maintain your silence’ MORE Show” was again MSNBC’s top-rated show, averaging 3.3 million viewers to finish fifth overall in cable news.

MSNBC also set a record, with the network’s prime-time programs drawing 2.2 million total viewers, the network’s best delivery in the time period.

CNN finished third among the three major cable news networks with an average of about 1.53 million viewers, an increase of 56 percent when compared to the same quarter last year.

The network’s most-watched program was “Chris Cuomo Chris CuomoCNN’s Don Lemon: ‘Blow up the entire system’ remark taken out of context CNN’s Lemon: ‘We’re going to have to blow up the entire system’ if Democrats win back White House, Senate Giuliani criticizes NYC leadership: ‘They’re killing this city’ MORE Primetime,” which averaged 1.72 million viewers in finishing 20th overall in cable news.

In the younger demographic of viewers aged 25-54 that advertisers are most attracted by, Tucker Carlson finished first with an average of 781,000 viewers. Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityWill Chis Wallace’s debate topics favor Biden over Trump? Former Florida attorney general calls Kyle Rittenhouse ‘a little boy out there trying to protect his community’ Sunday shows preview: Justice Ginsburg dies, sparking partisan battle over vacancy before election MORE was second with 775,000 viewers in the category, followed by Laura Ingraham Laura Anne IngrahamWill Chis Wallace’s debate topics favor Biden over Trump? Trump assails Black Lives Matter in appeal to Black voters Ex-Pence aide: Trump spent 45 minutes of task force meeting ‘going off on Tucker Carlson’ instead of talking coronavirus MORE and “The Five,” with 624,000 and 527,000 viewers, respectively. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow rounded out the top five with 504,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

