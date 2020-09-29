https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gabrielle-union-nbc-americas-got-talent-racism/2020/09/29/id/989469

Gabrielle Union and NBC Entertainment has settled their dispute over the actress’ claims of a “toxic culture” behind the scenes at “America’s Got Talent,” with the former judge claiming on-set racism and discrimination.

“We’ve reached an amicable resolution,” NBC and Union said in a joint statement released Tuesday, according to Mediaite. “NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect.”

Union previously filed a complaint against the network following her dismissal from the show in June. Her attorney claimed in a statement that NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy “threatened Ms. Union in an attempt to silence her from telling the truth about racist actions that took place on the show.”

The actress has also mentioned specific complaints about the behavior of other people involved in the show, such as guest judge Jay Leno allegedly making a racist joke, producers telling Union her hairstyle at one point was “too black,” and producer Simon Cowell allegedly smoking cigarettes indoors.

Tuesday’s statement from the two parties notes “no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union’s appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time.”

It also adds, “While the investigation has demonstrated an overall culture of diversity, it has also highlighted some areas in which reporting processes could be improved.”

