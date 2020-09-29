https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gaetz-justice-fbi-omar/2020/09/29/id/989498

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz implored the Department of Justice to investigate allegations of voter fraud involving allies of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minnesota, saying they should react just as fast as the FBI did to reports of “a rope hanging from a NASCAR garage.”

Gaetz, a two-term Republican whose 1st Congressional District includes a large swath of the Florida panhandle, told Newsmax TV on Tuesday that political individuals in the Justice Department and FBI have misplaced priorities.

“Why doesn’t the Department of Justice do something?” Gaetz said on “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “The revelations regarding attacks on our democracy shouldn’t come from guerilla journalists like Project Veritas, we ought to have U.S. attorneys and the FBI as focused on the attack on the ballot box as they are on “a rope hanging from a NASCAR garage.”

Gaetz’s comments referenced a report by Project Veritas on Sunday that quoted associates of Omar, a member of “The Squad” of liberal first-term Democratic freshman in the House, admitting that they have engaged in “ballot harvesting,” an illegal practice where unused mail-in ballots are collected and filled in by someone else other than the designated voter.Another form of ballot harvesting is the collection of ballots for delivery. Even if filled out by the designated voter, the practice is illegal in many jurisdictions.

Gaetz’s other reference was to the FBI’s investigation of what NASCAR and Black driver Bubba Wallace claimed was an attempt at racial intimidation at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. In June they said a rope used to pull a garage door closed was tied as a noose. The FBI determined the rope had been hanging at the garage since at least the previous October.

“But what we’ve seen is a hyper focus from the politicized entities within the FBI and Department of Justice on Russia and diminished focused on the actual election interference that is going on right here in our country, funded in part by the donations solicited by (vice presidential candidate Sen.) Kamala Harris and AOC (Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York), and Ilhan Omar and (Rep.) Rashida Tlaib (D- Michigan), and (Rep.) Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts),” Gaetz said.

