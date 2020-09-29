https://justthenews.com/government/congress/james-comey-testifies-senate-judiciary-committee-will-face-questions-about?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning as part of the ongoing Oversight of the Crossfire Hurricane Investigation.

Republicans, led by committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) will present Comey with questions ranging from his decision to open the Russia investigation in late 2016, to memos he leaked featuring accounts of his conversations with President Trump, following his firing in May of 2017.

Recently declassified FBI documents have provided Republican senators with a slew of new material with which to question Comey. Last week an FBI interview with agent William Barnett revealed that, from his perspective, there was never any evidence to pursue an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s ties to Russia. Rather, his superiors at the bureau were on a mission to “get Trump,” which prompted the case to remain open long past its natural end point.

Democratic committee members may also have questions for Comey related to his and the FBI’s actions surrounding the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails during the 2016 election cycle. Some Democrats, including Clinton, have argued that the bureau’s investigation, was a factor in her defeat by Trump.

The Judiciary Committee has already publicly questioned former deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who selected Robert Mueller to lead the special counsel investigation, and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates. Next week, the committee will hear from former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

