BIDEN: ‘Together We Can Work Toward Racial Justice’ and ‘Economic Injustice’
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.17.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign from the bunker in Delaware Thursday; bizarrely saying Americans can work together to promote “economic injustice.”
“Together, we can work toward racial justice, economic injustice!” said Biden.
Struggling to read his teleprompter, Joe Biden says he wants to work toward “economic injustice” pic.twitter.com/yJyFUKwRmf
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 17, 2020
Biden answered a handful of questions from reporters during a campaign speech Wednesday; seemingly selecting the journalists from a list given to him by his campaign staff.
“I’ll be happy to take questions now… If that’s uhh, okay… Let me get my list here… Everybody’s sitting… Okay. ABC, Mary?” said Biden.
“Let me get my list here”
Joe Biden again uses a list of reporters selected by his handlers to take questions. pic.twitter.com/FE2luYT2gT
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 16, 2020
Watch the moment above.
BIDEN: ‘Only 1% of Money Has Gone Out… Wait, That’s Uh, Not the Paycheck, That’s Umm, Small, Major!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3 days ago
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-riddled campaign this weekend during an interview with MSNBC; launching a strange rant regarding the Paycheck Protection Act, 1% of the money, major businesses, and Main Street Lending.
“The Paycheck Protection Act, only 1% of the money has gone out! Wait, that’s uhhhh, not the paycheck… That’s the uhhhm, the ummm, the bill for small, for major, for major…” trailed-off Biden.
“The Main Street Lending,” helped the host from MSNBC.
“Main Street Lending,” added Biden. “1% has gone out!”
WATCH: After Joe Biden’s brain freezes, MSNBC anchor has to feed him a line pic.twitter.com/pymKXjlqhf
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 26, 2020
Watch Biden’s comments above.