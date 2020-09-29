https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-biden-retired-to-his-basement-at-952am-this-is-not-normal-they-are-hiding-things/

BIDEN: ‘Together We Can Work Toward Racial Justice’ and ‘Economic Injustice’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.17.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign from the bunker in Delaware Thursday; bizarrely saying Americans can work together to promote “economic injustice.”

“Together, we can work toward racial justice, economic injustice!” said Biden.

Biden answered a handful of questions from reporters during a campaign speech Wednesday; seemingly selecting the journalists from a list given to him by his campaign staff.

“I’ll be happy to take questions now… If that’s uhh, okay… Let me get my list here… Everybody’s sitting… Okay. ABC, Mary?” said Biden.

Watch the moment above.

BIDEN: ‘Only 1% of Money Has Gone Out… Wait, That’s Uh, Not the Paycheck, That’s Umm, Small, Major!’

posted by Hannity Staff – 3 days ago

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-riddled campaign this weekend during an interview with MSNBC; launching a strange rant regarding the Paycheck Protection Act, 1% of the money, major businesses, and Main Street Lending.

“The Paycheck Protection Act, only 1% of the money has gone out! Wait, that’s uhhhh, not the paycheck… That’s the uhhhm, the ummm, the bill for small, for major, for major…” trailed-off Biden.

“The Main Street Lending,” helped the host from MSNBC.

“Main Street Lending,” added Biden. “1% has gone out!”

Watch Biden’s comments above.

