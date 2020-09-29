https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-biden-retired-to-his-basement-at-952am-this-is-not-normal-they-are-hiding-things/

BIDEN: ‘Together We Can Work Toward Racial Justice’ and ‘Economic Injustice’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.17.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign from the bunker in Delaware Thursday; bizarrely saying Americans can work together to promote “economic injustice.”

“Together, we can work toward racial justice, economic injustice!” said Biden.

Struggling to read his teleprompter, Joe Biden says he wants to work toward “economic injustice” pic.twitter.com/yJyFUKwRmf — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 17, 2020

Biden answered a handful of questions from reporters during a campaign speech Wednesday; seemingly selecting the journalists from a list given to him by his campaign staff.

“I’ll be happy to take questions now… If that’s uhh, okay… Let me get my list here… Everybody’s sitting… Okay. ABC, Mary?” said Biden.

“Let me get my list here” Joe Biden again uses a list of reporters selected by his handlers to take questions. pic.twitter.com/FE2luYT2gT — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 16, 2020

