Fox News host Sean Hannity, noting the low-profile Joe Biden has kept during the summer, claimed the former vice president’s campaign is counting heavily on a good showing in the debates.

“This entire campaign Joe Biden and his running mate have been hiding from you — the American people,” he said on Monday during his show.

Hannity noted the Biden campaign finished public events before 10 a.m. on a dozen separate days in September.

“They see that he is weak,” Hannity said. “They see that he is frail. They see him struggling cognitively. His staff, they made a very conscious decision to hide him.”

And he added: “The Biden campaign felt it was too risky to put him out on the campaign trail, so they put all their eggs in the debate basket. And we’ll see … how well that strategy of studying all summer long has worked out.

“Worst of all, he’s now controlled by the radical base of his party and they’re bragging about controlling him. If elected, he will carry out their bidding. If successful, his agenda will rip this country apart. It’ll destroy and negate the very freedoms we have enjoyed for our entire history.”

President Donald Trump and Biden are set for their first debate Tuesday night.

Biden started preparing for the debate in August. Trump, who had conferred with aides several times to go over his approach to the debates, spent part of the weekend in preparations with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

