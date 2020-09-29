https://www.dailywire.com/news/harry-potter-star-jason-isaacs-non-mask-wearers-should-be-hanging-in-the-streets-or-in-prison

Actor Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter,” “Star Trek: Discovery”), the man who previously called Ivanka Trump a “brainless Barbie” who insults Barbie, said that non-mask wearers should be hanging in the streets or in prison.

Speaking on the British daytime chat show “Lorraine” on ITV, Isaacs said he is actually less annoyed by non-mask wearers than he is by people who don’t wear them properly, adding that non-mask wearers should be in prison or executed.

“The thing about masks is, somehow I’m made less annoyed by the people who refuse to wear masks, who I think should be in the stocks or prison, than by the people who are wearing it with their nose sticking out,” Isaacs said, as reported by Insider.

“We all know that you transmit and receive it more through your nose. And what about the people who I’m talking to who pull it down to have a chat and put it back up again?” he continued. “They should be hanging in the streets.”

Isaacs’ harsh condemnation of non-mask wearers is markedly different from the opinion of another British citizen, former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher, who denounced masks as “cowardly” while lamenting the “many f***ing liberties being taken away” when speaking on Matt Morgan’s “Funny How?” podcast.

“I choose not to wear one. If I get the virus, it’s on me. If every other c**t’s gonna wear a mask, I’m not gonna catch it off them. And if I’ve got it, they’re not gonna catch it off me. I just think it’s a piss-take,” he said.

“I was going up to Manchester the other week and some guy’s going, ‘Can you put your mask on?’ on the train, ‘because the transport police will get on and fine you a thousand pounds. But you don’t have to put it on if you’re eating,’” he recalled. “So I was saying, ‘Oh right, this killer virus that’s sweeping through the train is gonna come and attack me, but see me having a sandwich and go, leave him, he’s having his lunch?’”

“Why do you have to wear one when you’re having a f***ing haircut, but you don’t have to wear one in the pub?” he added.

When the podcast host tried to re tason with him about masks, Gallagher called him a “cowardly germophobe.”

Celebrities from Tom Hanks to Matthew McConnaughey to Anna Camp have all advocated for people to wear masks and denounced those who refused to do so.

“I don’t get it. I simply do not get it. It is literally the least you can do,” said Tom Hanks in July. “And if anybody wants to build up an argument about doing the least you can do, I wouldn’t trust them with a driver’s license. I mean when you drive a car you have to obey speed limits, you got to use your turn signals, you have to avoid hitting pedestrians.”

