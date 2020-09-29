https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/09/29/hilarious-and-great-moments-when-trump-laid-biden-low-in-the-first-debate/
About The Author
Related Posts
You Okay, Jim? CNN’s Acosta Frets About a President Trump Hot Mic Moment, Ends up Proving Trump’s Point
August 8, 2020
New York Times’ Paul Krugman Says Somebody Else Is Using His IP Address To Download Child Porn
January 8, 2020
REPORT: HBO Max Developing TV Show Based On The ‘Vacation’ Films
December 13, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy