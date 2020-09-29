https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hilarious-scene-from-showtime-where-james-comey-gets-fired/
mhysa pic.twitter.com/U4EFeRMIlu
— Virgil Texas (@virgiltexas) September 29, 2020
The Comey Rule is trending this morning. Laying it on a little thick.
This Michael Flynn scene is bonkers…
watching my new favorite show The Comey Rule pic.twitter.com/0fZtjhlr3A
— Virgil Texas (@virgiltexas) September 28, 2020
Here’s the trailer…