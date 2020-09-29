https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hilarious-scene-from-showtime-where-james-comey-gets-fired/

Posted by Kane on September 29, 2020 6:37 am

The Comey Rule is trending this morning. Laying it on a little thick.

This Michael Flynn scene is bonkers…

Here’s the trailer…

