Left-wing Hollywood celebrities flew into a collective rage during the first presidential debate on Tuesday as President Donald Trump took an aggressive, no holds barred approach to battling Joe Biden.

President Trump frequently interrupted Biden, easily dominating the stage and clearly driving the former vice president to the point of frustration. “Will you shut up, man?!” Biden exclaimed, clearly flustered.

Singer Diane Warren tweeted “STFU U orange fuck,” as in “shut the fuck up, you orange fuck.”

STFU U orange fuck #Debates2020 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) September 30, 2020

Alec Baldwin encouraged physical violence against the president, as did actor Adam Goldberg.

Trump needs a beating. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) September 30, 2020

Literally the only way to deal with him is to sucker punch the fuck. — Adam Goldberg (@TheAdamGoldberg) September 30, 2020

Comedian Billy Eichner called the president a “sociopathic reality show host.”

This is what happens when you elect a sociopathic reality show host to run not only the country but to dictate how we communicate with each other about deadly serious issues. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 30, 2020

Author Stephen King urged producers to cut off the president’s microphone

Cut his mike when he interrupts. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 30, 2020

Colin Hanks, son of Tom Hanks, called the president a “piece of shit.”

Donald Trump is a piece of shit — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) September 30, 2020

Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino called the president a “childish idiot.”

How is this person the leader of our country???? What a childish idiot!!!!! — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) September 30, 2020

Frozen star Josh Gad called the president a “rabid Orangutan.”

It’s like watching a calm composed human being debating a rabid Orangutan. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 30, 2020

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay tweeted, “Trump STOP.”

Trump STOP — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) September 30, 2020

Actor Jason Alexander said the president didn’t act like a human being.

If Trump could act like a human being and adhere to rules we as a country could actually be served. He is incapable. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) September 30, 2020

Adam Goldberg called certain Trump supporters “Nazi scum.”

This is just free air time for his nazi scum twitter army to screen grab memes and GIFS. — Adam Goldberg (@TheAdamGoldberg) September 30, 2020

HBO host Bill Maher joked and dreaded that fact that there will be

Can’t believe there’s 2 more of these. It’s like making a sequel to Cats. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) September 30, 2020

Mark Ruffalo accused the president of being a killer.

Donald had the chance to send every person in the USA masks and he and Jared KILLED it and killed 200k people. How many Grandma’s and Grandpa’s would still be with us. #Debates2020 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 30, 2020

Actress Meredith Salenger tweeted, “Shut. The. Fuck. Up.”

Shut. The. Fuck. Up. You. Lying. Sack of shit!!!!! — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) September 30, 2020

Jane Lynch and Jon Cryer brought up the death of Herman Cain.

Herman Cain is dead. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) September 30, 2020

Hey @realDonaldTrump Herman Cain says “hi” — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) September 30, 2020

Alyssa Milano claimed that it is a forgone conclusion that Trump is “going to try to steal the election.”

It’s not a matter of *if* Trump’s going to try to steal the election, it is *how*. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 30, 2020

Actress Kristen Johnston complained that the debate “is hurting my brain.”

This is hurting my brain. — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) September 30, 2020

Actress Mia Kirshner tweeted, “Disgusting Trump,” while actor Adam Scott said the president is a “disgrace.”

Disgusting Trump. — Mia Kirshner (@msmiakirshner) September 30, 2020

The president is a disgrace. — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) September 30, 2020

Actor Albert Brooks joked that “Word is the next debate will be moderated by the National Guard.”

Word is the next debate will be moderated by the National Guard. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) September 30, 2020

