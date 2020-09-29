https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/horrible-san-diego-cathedral-vandalized-pentagons-blm-swastika-biden-2020-graffiti-video/
The demons assaulted anotherCatholic Church over the weekend.
The St. Peter Chaldean Catholic Church in El Cajon was vandalized.
A member of the Cathedral in San Diego woke up on Sunday to far left graffiti spray-painted on the front of the church including: Pentagrams, BLM, Biden 2020 and Swastikas.
There is an epidemic of vandalism by deranged leftists targeting churches across the US this year.
View this post on Instagram
I woke up this morning to see our Cathedral defaced with pentagrams, upside down crosses, white power, swastikas, BLM, etc. It reminded me to pray for my brethren in Iraq that are facing persecution. Pray for the criminals who did this.
A post shared by Fr. Daniel Shaba (@frdanielshaba) on Sep 26, 2020 at 11:26am PDT