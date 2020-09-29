https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/horrible-san-diego-cathedral-vandalized-pentagons-blm-swastika-biden-2020-graffiti-video/

The demons assaulted anotherCatholic Church over the weekend.

The St. Peter Chaldean Catholic Church in El Cajon was vandalized.

A member of the Cathedral in San Diego woke up on Sunday to far left graffiti spray-painted on the front of the church including: Pentagrams, BLM, Biden 2020 and Swastikas.

There is an epidemic of vandalism by deranged leftists targeting churches across the US this year.

