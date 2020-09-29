https://www.theblaze.com/news/hostage-situation-in-oregon-ends-with-3-dead-including-11-year-old-boy

A hostage situation in Oregon on Monday ended with three people dead, including the suspected hostage-taker and an 11-year-old boy.

What are the details?

Oregon State Police reported that the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in Salem, where deputies were able to establish communications with suspect Jose Jesus Lopez-Tinoco, 34. During the talks, gunshots rang out from the residence where Lopez-Tinoco was holed up, leading officers to force their way in.

The news released from the state police says that “during the rescue one deputy fired a yet to be determined number of rounds.”

Once inside, deputies discovered Lopez-Tinoco dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also found 24-year-old Laura Bustos-Bustos dead from a gunshot wound, and an 11-year-old boy who had also been fatally shot.

Another woman, 43-year-old Laura Rocia-Bustos was found alive inside the home and was transported to a hospital with serious injuries after being shot. A 13-year-old boy was found physically unharmed.

Neither of the boys’ names will be released.

What about the deputy?

The officer who discharged his service weapon, Deputy Ricky Kittelson, has been placed on administrative leave per protocol as the investigation continues.

The New York Post noted that “it was not revealed if any of the injuries were believed to have been from the officer’s shots,” and “officials also did not reveal what sparked the hostage situation, nor the relationship between Lopez-Tinoco and the victims.”

A neighbor who watched the scene unfold from the outside shared footage with local outlet KOIN-TV that she had taken from her home during the tragic situation.

[embedded content]

OSP: 11-year-old boy among 3 killed in Salem hostage situation



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

