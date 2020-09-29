https://justthenews.com/government/congress/majority-leader-expects-house-vote-today-22-stimulus-bill-absence-deal-white?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says that he expects the House to vote Wednesday on the $2.2 stimulus bill, the updated HEROES Act, in the absence of deal with the White House and Senate GOP.

Hoyer said House Democrats will continue to negotiate with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Republicans after the passage of the new HEROES stimulus bill.

Hoyer predicted the bill would pass in the House.

“I hope in the next few hours the administration comes forward and says, ‘look, here’s an alternate proposal or accepts our proposal,'” Hoyer, the chamber’s No. 2 Democrat, said on a conference call.

The bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus released an alternate $1.5 trillion stimulus proposal this month. Hoyer said he thinks moderate Democrats in the caucus will end up voting for the HEROES bill, despite the $2.2 trillion price tag.

“I think moderate Democrats are going to vote for this not because they think it’s perfect,” he said. “It is not a perfect bill from anybody’s perspective but it is a very good bill from the perspective of giving relief to literally tens of millions of Americans.”

Hoyer emphasized that House Democrats are still negotiating with the White House.

“I think Secretary Mnuchin wants to get a deal,” he said.

