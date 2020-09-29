https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-podcast/alan-dershowitz-on-gun-rights

Legal scholar and famed criminal defense attorney Alan Dershowitz has a message for partisans dividing America: “A plague on both your houses.” He voted for Hillary Clinton. He endorsed Joe Biden. He’s a man who is basically the Forrest Gump of American judicial history.

Look up a big court case over the past few decades, and you’ll probably see him standing in the background. He’s represented notorious clients like Mike Tyson, Patty Hearst, Harry Reems, Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, and yes, Donald Trump. It’s made him a target for both the left and right.

Alan also describes himself as a “civil libertarian,” and that’s probably why he and Glenn Beck get along despite their opposing political views. His story is like a history lesson, spanning half a century, and it just might be the key to bridging the political divide.

On this week’s podcast, Alan explained that while he’s a strong defender of the Constitution, he’s never been a big fan of the Second Amendment. In the past he’s called it absurd and outdated, and even today, he admits that he wouldn’t have ingrained it into our Constitution if he was a framer. However, with the whole Bill of Rights under attack, he’s now fully in defense of our right to bear arms. Because if the Second Amendment changes, any amendment could be next.

“I’m now a supporter of the Second Amendment. I don’t want to change it. I don’t want to change one word of it, because I’m afraid that if I get to change the Second Amendment, other people will get to change the First Amendment, and the Fifth Amendment,” Alan said. “So, I am committed to preserving the Bill of Rights, every single word, every comma, and every space between the words.”

