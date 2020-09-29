http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dJ-9Yvb3NR8/

A number of criminal illegal aliens have been arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency after having been set free by the sanctuary county of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

Last week, ICE agents arrested 12 criminal illegal aliens in Mecklenburg County — home to the state’s largest city of Charlotte — which has had a sanctuary policy since at least December 2018.

Half of the illegal aliens arrested in the sting had previously been released by Mecklenburg County communities despite ICE having lodged detainers. These detainers are requests for them to be transferred into their custody for arrest and deportation.

Those arrested include Nicaraguan illegal alien Jose Ruiz-Quintero who was arrested on June 15 for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury charges. A day after his arrest, ICE lodged a detainer on Ruiz-Quintero, but Mecklenburg County officials released him from the local jail.

Ruiz-Quintero was ordered to be deported by a federal immigration judge in August 2019.

Also arrested was Guatemalan illegal alien Elder Amador-Lopez who was arrested on August 23 for allegedly assaulting a female. The day of his arrest, ICE lodged a detainer on Amador-Lopez, but Mecklenburg County released him four days later back into the community.

Amador-Lopez was previously deported from the U.S. in March 2014 and April 2014.

Nicaraguan illegal alien Emmanuel Guillen-Gonzalez was arrested in the ICE sting after having been arrested on July 21 for breaking and entering as well as larceny. Though ICE lodged a detainer on Guillen-Gonzalez that day, he was released within hours of his arrest.

Guillen-Gonzalez was ordered to be deported by a federal immigration judge in March 2018.

“It is time to put aside the political rhetoric and look at the facts – and the fact is, people are hurt and victimized because of jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with ICE in what should be our shared mission to protect the public,” ICE official Henry Lucero said in a statement.

ICE officials said illegal aliens arrested in Charlotte were once transferred to their custody to avoid the likelihood that they would commit more crimes against more victims. In fiscal year 2018, before Mecklenburg County’s sanctuary policy, local officials transferred nearly 500 criminal illegal aliens to ICE for arrest and deportation.

Today, little-to-no criminal illegal aliens are transferred to ICE in Charlotte.

