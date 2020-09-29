https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/29/im-gay-and-i-welcome-him-chad-felix-greene-takes-george-takei-down-a-notch-or-5-for-snubbing-eric-trumps-lgbt-support/

But that’s not saying much:

WATCH: Kamala Harris refuses to answer a question about whether she supports expanding the size of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/0bXYoHRsuv — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 29, 2020

It’s not like she doesn’t have thoughts on the matter:

Last year Kamala Harris said she’s interested in packing the Supreme Court by adding four seats for liberal activistshttps://t.co/NQjxRVx3lS — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 29, 2020

What’s wrong, Kamala? Cat got your tongue?

Kamala Harris is like a deer in the headlights when she’s asked one of the most predictable and simple questions imaginable… https://t.co/OZWpzZLfP1 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) September 29, 2020

Genuinely surprised she wasn’t ready for that question. Just odd. pic.twitter.com/xN4u0CbnYh — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) September 29, 2020

Dunno….I thought “hominahominahomina” was a pretty good answer. — Just_Mike_S (@Just_Mike_S) September 29, 2020

She’s very strange. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 29, 2020

At least she didn’t cackle — Just Sayin’ (@JustSayin_Yo) September 29, 2020

Thank goodness for small favors.

For real, though, this is … not a great look for the Democrats’ best hope.

Democrats – including their presidential/VP picks – are going to have to come up with more direct answers to basic questions about the fundamental structure of the U.S. Supreme Court. https://t.co/i7wsx0S3Zk — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 29, 2020

Democrats are going to have to come up with better presidential/VP picks.

