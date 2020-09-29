https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/518833-in-rare-move-schumer-forces-vote-to-consider-health-care-bill-amid-supreme

Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerDemocrats blast Trump after report reveals he avoided income taxes for 10 years: ‘Disgusting’ Biden refuses to say whether he would support expanding Supreme Court Schumer says Trump tweet shows court pick meant to kill off ObamaCare MORE (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday took the rare step of trying to force a vote on legislation amid growing tensions over the Supreme Court fight.

Schumer, from the Senate floor, took procedural steps to bring up a bill that would ban the Department of Justice (DOJ) from advocating for courts to strike down the Affordable Care Act. The DOJ is doing just that in a case that’s set to be heard by the Supreme Court on Nov. 10.

Democrats argue that if Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to fill the seat left vacant by the Sept. 18 death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgHarris says she hasn’t ‘made a plan one way or another’ on meeting Supreme Court nominee Trump, GOP aim to complete reshaping of federal judiciary Compromise, yes — but how? A pre-debate suggestion MORE, it will be more likely that the Supreme Court strikes down the Obama-era healthcare bill.

Schumer’s move caught Republican leaders by surprise. A Schumer aide confirmed that the Democratic leader’s maneuvering will make the Democratic bill next up on the Senate’s floor schedule once they pass a continuing resolution Wednesday to fund the government beyond Sept. 30 and avoid a government shutdown.

Under the Senate’s rules a vote related to the Democratic bill could take place as soon as Thursday. Democrats will need 60 votes to move forward, something they are all but guaranteed to fall short of, but it will allow them to try to squeeze Republicans on health care.

Typically in the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump, GOP aim to complete reshaping of federal judiciary Supreme Court fight should drive Democrats and help Biden Harris on SCOTUS fight: Ginsburg’s legacy ‘at stake’ MORE (R-Ky.) controls what votes get brought up for action on the floor.

Asked when the last time a member of the minority party moved to force a vote, Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneTrump, GOP aim to complete reshaping of federal judiciary Supreme Court fight pushes Senate toward brink House to vote on resolution affirming peaceful transition of power MORE (S.D.), the No. 2 Republican senator, said he was told it happened roughly 10 years ago.

