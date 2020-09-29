https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/injury-forces-serena-williams-pull-out-french-open?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

U.S. tennis superstar Serena Williams on Wednesday withdrew from the French Open because of leg injury and said she “more than likely” won’t play in another tournament this year.

The 39-year-old Williams pulled her achilles during her semifinal loss loss three weeks at the U.S. Open.

Her decision to leave the French Open stops her quest to win a record-tying 24 Grand Slam titles. She has not won a major since 2017, at the Australian Open.

Williams said Wednesday that she has been struggling to walk and hasn’t had “enough time to properly heal” and needs “four to six weeks of sitting, doing nothing.”

The sudden announcement that she would be pulling out came after she tried to warm up.

Coach Patrick Mouratoglou and Williams “thought about it and we decided it wasn’t the best for me to try and play today.”

During her injury last month, Williams leaned over and grabbed her lower left leg and asked for a trainer. She took a medical timeout to tape her leg and then attempted to continue playing but was not able to win.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

