https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/is-this-america-or-somalia/

The responses that Ami gets do not surprise me in the least. The Somali refuges that came her and settled in Minneapolis, in huge numbers, have not left their beliefs, morals, ethics, society, culture or religion – and especially their legal, behind. Their calls for sharia law are the most egregious. For all of them that would rather return to Somalia, I think we should offer them the opportunity to do so. We should offer a return flight, free of charge.

If they aren’t going to assimilate, then they should go. We should not facilitate any discussion of adopting sharia, etc. As Alla wills it. [That is their belief, so lets let them live it – in Somalia.].

