https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/29/it-begins-multiple-errors-reported-with-nycs-mail-in-ballots-and-the-boe-has-no-clue-how-to-fix-the-problem/

Residents of New York City started to receive their mail-in ballots yesterday and let’s just say it’s a total f*** up:

From New York Magazines Rebecca Traister:

They’re blaming a vendor for the error:

But they have no clue whatsoever just how many ballots are affected or how to fix it:

Some non-military voters reportedly received ballots marked for military use:

But the BOE says this *is* the correct ballot. What is going on?

And the return envelopes, which will need two stamps, say only one stamp is needed:

But the instructions from the BOE don’t even tell voters to put any stamps on the return envelope:

What a s*** show:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...