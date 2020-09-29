https://hannity.com/media-room/it-begins-nyc-voters-receive-ballots-with-wrong-name-incorrect-address-typos/

Voters in at least two boroughs in New York City received the wrong ballots this week for the upcoming general election; telling reporters the mail was sent to the “wrong address” with “someone else’s name.”

“Brooklyn voters have received ballots bearing someone else’s name and address on the accompanying return envelope, while residents of both Brooklyn and Queens received ballots incorrectly marked as military ballots, according to local reports,” reports Fox News.

“There’s just mass confusion about these ballots and what people are supposed to do with them,” City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer told the New York Post in reference to the military ballots.

“This apparent typo just has everyone confused and believing these are invalid ballots,” Van Bramer said. “It’s absolutely outrageous that when everyone is watching them, they still screw up the most basic thing, which is printing the ballot correctly.”

“We are determining how many voters have been affected but we can assure that the vendor will address this problem in future mailings, and make sure people who received erroneous envelopes receive new ones,” said Michael Ryan, the executive director of the New York City Board of Elections.

Read the full report at Fox News.

