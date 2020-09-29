https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wont-first-time-radio-host-todd-starnes-word-street-joe-biden-given-tonights-debate-questions-early/
According to radio host Todd Starnes Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden was given tonight’s debate questions in advance.
Todd Starnes tweeted this out earlier today.
Word on the street is that @JoeBiden got tonight’s debate questions in advance – per @KXEL1540
— toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) September 29, 2020
It wouldn’t be the first time.
Wikileaks: DNC Chair Donna Brazile Reveals She Gave Several Debate Questions to Hillary Campaign
Of course, the The Commission for Presidential Debates has released topics for the first debate:
– The Trump and Biden Records
– The Supreme Court
– Covid-19
– The Economy
– Race and Violence in our Cities
– The Integrity of the Election