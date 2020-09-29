https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wont-first-time-radio-host-todd-starnes-word-street-joe-biden-given-tonights-debate-questions-early/

According to radio host Todd Starnes Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden was given tonight’s debate questions in advance.

Todd Starnes tweeted this out earlier today.

Word on the street is that @JoeBiden got tonight’s debate questions in advance – per @KXEL1540 — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) September 29, 2020

It wouldn’t be the first time.

TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden in First Presidential Debate 9 PM ET — 90 Minutes and NO Breaks

Of course, the The Commission for Presidential Debates has released topics for the first debate:

– The Trump and Biden Records

– The Supreme Court

– Covid-19

– The Economy

– Race and Violence in our Cities

– The Integrity of the Election

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

