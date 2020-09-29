https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/james-dobson-vote-platform-not-tone-style-likeability/

Vote the platform, not the person, evangelical Christian leader James Dobson is telling the 800,000 subscribers to his newsletter ahead of what he believes is the most crucial election since 1864.

“It is a breathtaking moment in the history of the United States,” wrote Dobson, the founder of Focus on the Family, the James Dobson Family Institute and the host of the “Family Talk” radio program.

He recalled Abraham Lincoln’s run for a second term when “the future of our beloved nation hung in the balance.”

This year, Dobson said, the binary choice is between what former House Speaker Newt Gingrich called “an end to civilization as we have known it” and “liberty and freedom.”

Dobson said he’s heard from dozens of friends and acquaintances in recent weeks who say their decision Nov. 3 will be based “solely on a candidate’s rhetoric, tone, style, or likeability.”

He said that as he was about to react to that approach, he came across an anonymous statement that he believes focuses the issue for Christians.

“This is not a junior high or high school popularity/personality contest. I’m not voting for the person—I’m voting for the platform!” it said.

“I’m voting for the Second Amendment. I’m voting for the next Supreme Court justice,” the statement continued. “I’m voting for the electoral college. I’m voting for the Republic in which we live. I’m voting for the police and law and order. I’m voting for the military and the veterans who fought and died for this country. I’m voting for the flag that is often missing from public events. I’m voting for the right to speak my opinion and not be censored for it. I’m voting for secure borders. I’m voting for the right to praise God without fear. I’m voting for every unborn soul that is at risk of being aborted. I’m voting for freedom and the American dream. I’m voting for good and against evil. I’m not just voting for one person. I’m voting for the future of my country!”

Dobson added:

I couldn’t have said it better, although I want to add to the writer’s list. I’m also voting for candidates who will exercise sound leadership internationally. I’m voting for those who will support Israel. I’m voting for those who will protect children from leftist curricula. I’m voting for the nation’s fiscal integrity. I’m voting for parental rights. I’m voting for school choice and home education. I’m voting for freedom in the suburbs. I’m voting for Little Sisters of the Poor and other Christian organizations. I’m voting for racial unity. I am voting to support “In God we trust” and school prayer. I’m voting for freedom of conscience for physicians and other professionals. I am voting for marriage. I am voting for life in all its dimensions. I am voting against euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide. I’m voting for wisdom in handling the pandemic. I am voting for protection for the Church from oppressive politicians.”

He said the 2020 vote is “about our Constitution and the immutable, God-given rights it protects. It is about values, and truth, and greatness, and hope.”

Voters first need the pray, Dobson said, and then “vote for the candidates who will best uphold your values and convictions.”

Dobson has dedicated his career as a psychologist, Christian leader and broadcaster to “preserving the biblical institutions of marriage and family by encouraging, inspiring, supporting, and leading parents and children to build their lives on God’s Word.” His radio broadcasts are heard weekdays on more than 1,300 radio outlets. He’s written 71 books on the family, and he’s advised five U.S. presidents on family issues. Along with an earned Ph.D., he holds 17 honorary doctoral degrees.

