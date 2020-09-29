https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/james-okeefe-drops-part-two-on-ilhan-omar-the-cash-exchange/

This video just dropped from Project veritas an hour ago.

$200 for General Election Ballot — “We don’t care illegal.”

Read the full story at Project Veritas…

Staffer for Congresswoman Omar implicated

“Nobody would say that Ilhan Omar isn’t part of this,” said Omar Jamal, a Somali community Insider and the Chairman of the Somali Watchdog group. “Unless you’re from a different planet, but if you live in this universe, I think everybody knows it.”

Jamal said Ali Isse Gainey, a senior Ilhan Omar staffer, is at the center of the vote-buying scheme.

Monday’s Project Veritas report implicated Ilhan Omar staffer Ali Gainey Isse and other Ilhan Omar operatives in conduct related to voter fraud, ballot harvesting, harvesting ballots from seniors and bribery, that is, exchanging ballots for cash and paying precinct managers and election judges.

“She’s [Ilhan Omar] the one who came up with all this [pay-for-vote],” said one source who added. “She’s [Ilhan Omar] the one, somehow. Nobody knew, but, yeah, this is something like new with Ilhan [Omar].”

Jamal Omar said cash for votes is an open secret in Minneapolis. “The techniques that he [Ali Isse] uses to exchange money for vote — that’s not a secret. It’s, it’s open, and everybody knows about it,” he said. “$200, $300 per ballot received!”

3800+ comments at youtube

SHORT HIGHLIGHT…

President Trump tweeted it…

Here’s the O’Keefe videos on Omar part one…

