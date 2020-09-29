https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/james-okeefe-drops-part-two-on-ilhan-omar-the-cash-exchange/

This video just dropped from Project veritas an hour ago.

$200 for General Election Ballot — “We don’t care illegal.”

Read the full story at Project Veritas…

Staffer for Congresswoman Omar implicated

“Nobody would say that Ilhan Omar isn’t part of this,” said Omar Jamal, a Somali community Insider and the Chairman of the Somali Watchdog group. “Unless you’re from a different planet, but if you live in this universe, I think everybody knows it.”

Jamal said Ali Isse Gainey, a senior Ilhan Omar staffer, is at the center of the vote-buying scheme.

Monday’s Project Veritas report implicated Ilhan Omar staffer Ali Gainey Isse and other Ilhan Omar operatives in conduct related to voter fraud, ballot harvesting, harvesting ballots from seniors and bribery, that is, exchanging ballots for cash and paying precinct managers and election judges.

“She’s [Ilhan Omar] the one who came up with all this [pay-for-vote],” said one source who added. “She’s [Ilhan Omar] the one, somehow. Nobody knew, but, yeah, this is something like new with Ilhan [Omar].”

Jamal Omar said cash for votes is an open secret in Minneapolis. “The techniques that he [Ali Isse] uses to exchange money for vote — that’s not a secret. It’s, it’s open, and everybody knows about it,” he said. “$200, $300 per ballot received!”

3800+ comments at youtube

SHORT HIGHLIGHT…

BREAKING: Omar Connected Harvester SEEN Exchanging $200 for General Election Ballot.”We don’t care illegal.”…”We are taking the money and we’ll vote for you” “@IlhanMN is the one who came up with all this”#CashForBallots pic.twitter.com/mCoCn3ryVK — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 29, 2020

President Trump tweeted it…

Tweets by JamesOKeefeIII

Here’s the O’Keefe videos on Omar part one…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

