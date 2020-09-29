https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/biden-has-been-given-debate-questions-in-advance-says-jerome-corsi/

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been given the questions to the first presidential debate in advance, noted author Jerome Corsi announced during an interview on radio station KXEL.

News Talk 1540 KXEL is a prominent national radio station and is affiliated with Fox News Radio.

“Joe Biden has been given the questions from Fox’s Chris Wallace,” he told host Jeff Stein. “He’s being prepared on the exact questions he’s being asked.” Listen to the interview below:

