http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Paaj26tcEuQ/

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden broke with Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) coalition of progressives during the first presidential debate on Tuesday night.

On multiple policy issues, Biden broke with the Sanders-wing of the Democrat Party. Despite calling the Green New Deal a “crucial framework” in his global warming plan, Biden announced that he no longer supports the Green New Deal at the debate.

“No I don’t support the Green New Deal,” Biden said.

Joe Biden does not support the Green New Deal. His words, not ours. #debates2020 pic.twitter.com/tmc9Y0xzjQ — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) September 30, 2020

On healthcare, Biden seemingly took a veiled shot at Medicare for All, a fixture of progressive Democrats’ agenda during the Democrat presidential primary. Fending off concerns about Medicare for All, Biden said “Right now, I am the Democratic Party.”

‘The party is me. Right now, I am the Democratic Party’ — Joe Biden calls out Trump for lying about his health care plans

#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/N3fqetmxUM — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 30, 2020

Similarly, on progressive Democrats’ plan to defund police departments, Biden denounced the Defund the Police movement that has spurred a number of riots across the country.

“I’m totally opposed to defunding the police officers,” Biden said.

Biden’s ditching of the progressive Democrats’ largest policy ideas comes as leftist activists are vowing to fight him if he is elected.

“The people who were not featured [at the Democrat National Convention] are going to use their leverage in Congress to fight for a progressive agenda and make sure Joe Biden is not only compromising with people like Sen. Joe Manchin [D-WV] and Rep. Henry Cuellar [D-TX], but forced to collaborate with Reps. Ro Khanna [D-CA] and Pramila Jayapal [D-WA],” Waleed Shahid of Justice Democrats told Axios.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

