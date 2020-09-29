https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-ignores-reporters-deplanes-cleveland-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden on Tuesday boarded a gas-guzzling ‘Biden-Harris’ private plane to Cleveland for his first debate with President Trump.

Biden has called a lid and shut down pool reporters for virtually the entire month of September so it’s no surprise he ignored reporters again on Tuesday.

Joe Biden ignored reporters as they shouted questions at him after he deplaned in Cleveland.

WATCH:

The 90-minute debate will begin at 9 PM ET to 10:30 ET.

Fox News host Chris Wallace will moderate Tuesday night’s debate.

ABC reported that Chris Wallace has chosen six topics: Trump’s and Biden’s records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in U.S. cities, and the integrity of the election.

