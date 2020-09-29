https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-plan-reopen-schools-covid-fizzles-running-know-plan-video/

President Trump and Joe Biden squared off Tuesday night in Cleveland for the first presidential debate.

Fox News host and debate “moderator” Chris Wallace immediately came out the gate and began debating President Trump.

Chris Wallace is Joe Biden’s pinch hitter.

Biden stumbled over his words and made no sense Tuesday night (as usual).

When asked about why he’s reluctant to reopen the economy and reopen schools, Biden told Chris Wallace, “If I were running, I would know what the plan is.”

