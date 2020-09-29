https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/joe-biden-stunned-trump-asks-hunter-biden-got-3-5-million-mayor-moscows-wife-video/

President Trump and Joe Biden went head-to-head Tuesday night in the first presidential debate.

President Trump was debating two people tonight – “moderator” Chris Wallace (Biden’s pinch hitter) and Joe Biden.

But Trump was in a fighting mood and battered Joe Biden.

Biden really lost steam in the second half of the debate and Trump went in for the kill.

TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden in First Presidential Debate 9 PM ET — 90 Minutes and NO Breaks

Biden’s jaw dropped a little after Trump started hammering him over his crackhead son Hunter.

“China ate your lunch, Joe!” Trump said. “And no wonder, your son goes in and he takes out billions of dollars to manage — he makes millions of dollars.”

Trump continued, “And also, while we’re at it, just out of curiosity, the Mayor of Moscow’s wife gave your son $3.5 million. What did he do to deserve it? What did he do with Burisma?”

Of course Chris Wallace jumped in to save Joe Biden.

WATCH:

President @realDonaldTrump: Why is Hunter Biden getting $3.5 million from the Mayor of Moscow’s wife?#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/cvuDBWAUPx — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 30, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

