Joe Biden told lie after lie tonight in the first presidential debate from his Burisma multi-million dollar scandals, to his support for the Green New Deal, to his lies about President Trump and the troops.

One of his biggest lies was when he called the Antifa domestic terrorist group — “an idea.”

Trump vs Biden on Antifa. Tonight Biden called the group an “idea.” pic.twitter.com/K67mTkRk4w — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 30, 2020

Antifa an idea?

Biden’s BIGGEST WHOPPER: “ANTlFA IS AN IDEA, NOT AN ORGANIZATION” This will be what haunts him the next 36 days. ANTlFA is CLEARLY an organization. a VIOLENT organization. pic.twitter.com/Al88akySfc — Brun0Barking (@Bruno062418) September 30, 2020

For months now Democrats, leftists, antifa and Black Lives Matter mobs have been terrorizing American cities.

Black Lives Matter, the activist group behind the riots has caused $1 billion in destruction in cities across the country.

And new data from Minneapolis reveals that 1,500 businesses were destroyed in the city and the Minnesota governor is estimating nearly $500 million in damages occurred during the riots.

Joe Biden says its “an idea.”

