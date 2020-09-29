http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cHl5ABCCDJU/

President Donald Trump attacked former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, during the first presidential debate on Tuesday.

Biden began criticizing Trump on the issue of Russia and claimed that the president called slain American soldiers “suckers” and “losers,” reminding him that his son served in the military in Iraq.

“Are you talking about Hunter?” Trump interjected.

“I’m talking about my son Beau Biden,” Biden replied.

Trump reminded Biden that his son Hunter got “thrown out” of the military for using cocaine and made a “fortune” in foreign countries like Russia and China, specifically calling out a $3.5 million financial transaction from the ex-mayor of Moscow’s wife to Hunter Biden.

“None of that is true,” Biden replied, claiming that his son was not dishonorably discharged from the military. (Beau Biden was discharged from the Navy Reserves in 2014 after he failed a drug test for cocaine.)

“My son, like a lot of people, had a drug problem. He’s overtaken it, he’s fixed it, he’s worked on it, and I’m proud of him. I’m proud of my son,” Biden continued.

Moderator Chris Wallace interrupted, noting that he wanted to move on to more important issues.

“When somebody gets 3.5 million dollars from the mayor of Moscow, I think that’s a terrible thing,” Trump replied.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

