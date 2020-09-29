https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/29/joe-biden-says-that-3-5-million-wire-transfer-to-his-son-hunter-has-been-totally-discredited/

We’re going to have to check in with Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson, because it was in their Senate report that they tried to pass off some story about the wife of Moscow’s mayor sending Hunter Biden a wire transfer of $3.5 million. We haven’t heard anything about that report being wrong — you’d think Joe Biden would have disputed it right away, maybe if anyone in the media had asked — but according to Biden, that report has been “totally discredited” — by the media, by the World Bank, by everybody.

“Just out of curiosity, the mayor of Moscow’s wife gave your son $3.5M. What did he do to deserve it?”@realDonaldTrump hammers @JoeBiden over the reported financial payments made to his son Hunter while abroad. pic.twitter.com/CRVn8YHXhB — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 30, 2020

President Trump: “While we’re at it, just out of curiosity, the mayor of Moscow’s wife gave your son $3.5 millions of dollars. What did he do to deserve it?” Joe Biden: “None of that is true, it’s been totally discredited.”#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/IaegLcJEBt — Cheddar🧀 (@cheddar) September 30, 2020

Trump: The mayor of Moscow’s wife gave your son $3.5 million. What did he do to deserve that Joe?

Biden: That has been totally discredited. He doesn’t want me to answer that has been totally discredited by everyone. #2020debates pic.twitter.com/NgPeRdCPYL — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) September 30, 2020

Trump says the mayor of Moscow’s wife gave Hunter Biden $3 million dollars. “Totally discredited,” says Biden. “Let him answer!” cries Chris Wallace. “Mr. President, please stop.” This is becoming a focus point of the debate, because Wallace is going after Trump. — John Ibbitson (@JohnIbbitson) September 30, 2020

The story about the $3.5 million wire transfer to Hunter Biden has not been “totally discredited,” as Biden claims. Hunter hasn’t said a thing about it in the week since it came out in the Senate report. #Debates2020 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 30, 2020

The Congressional report is totally discredited? #LyinBiden is at it again. What a farce. — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) September 30, 2020

“Totally discredited” = “Rachel Maddow not convinced.” — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 30, 2020

Hunter Biden getting $3.5 million from a Moscow pol is from Treasury docs. It is far from “discredited.” — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 30, 2020

Biden disinformation alert: He denies payments to his son Hunter from Moscow and elsewhere. “That’s totally discredited” replies Biden. NOT TRUE. #Debates2020 — Jeff Giesea🌴 (@jeffgiesea) September 30, 2020

There is a paper trail for the wire transfer, for pete’s sake. @JoeBiden better be really careful about claiming it’s discredited when evidence could be declassified at any given moment — Jennifer ☆☆☆ (@Jenny_MommaLion) September 30, 2020

Oh and don’t forget, Joe said the media discredited it. I guess that means they didn’t talk about it. — SKF (@SKF20160601) September 30, 2020

