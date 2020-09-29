https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/29/joe-biden-was-for-the-green-new-deal-before-he-was-very-quickly-against-it-at-the-debate-aoc-tries-to-explain/

During the combative presidential debate Tuesday night, Joe Biden was asked if he supports the insanely expensive “Green New Deal” proposal from the far Left of the Democratic Party. Biden’s answer? Yes, and no:

Biden’s certainly got all the bases covered there!

Keep riding that fence, Joe!

Wallace didn’t press the former VP on that, but Biden was previously a more vocal supporter of the Green New Deal:

Kellyanne Conway pointed out that Biden said he wouldn’t support the Green New Deal, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quickly came to Biden’s defense:

It just sounded to us like Biden started to say the quiet part out loud before realizing he shouldn’t have gone there.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...