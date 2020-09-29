https://thehill.com/homenews/media/518888-joe-scarborough-urges-biden-do-not-do-anymore-debates

MSNBC’s Joe ScarboroughCharles (Joe) Joseph ScarboroughScarborough calls on Cuomo to walk back statement he made about Trump: ‘Out of bounds’ Mika Brzezinski: ‘Super grossed out’ by Trump speech attendees ‘who put their lives at risk’ Democrats tear into Trump’s ‘deep state’ tweet: His ‘lies and recklessness’ have ‘killed people’ MORE called on Joe Biden Joe BidenTop House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents Judge’s ruling creates fresh hurdle for Trump’s TikTok ban Harris says she hasn’t ‘made a plan one way or another’ on meeting Supreme Court nominee MORE to “not do anymore debates,” tweeting that the first showdown between the current president and the former vice president was “a disgrace.”

Scarborough, a staunch critic of the president and former GOP congressman who left the Republican Party not long after Trump was elected, also said the president’s microphone should have been cut off as he continually interrupted Biden.

“This is a colossal waste of the American people’s time. If they are not going to cut his mic so we can have an exchange of ideas, then Biden should not attend any more debates,” the “Morning Joe” host tweeted to his more than 2.7 million followers.

“Hey Team Biden, if this continues you, pull him off the stage. And do not do anymore debates. This is a disgrace,” he added.

Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisHarris says she hasn’t ‘made a plan one way or another’ on meeting Supreme Court nominee Compromise, yes — but how? A pre-debate suggestion Biden must clarify his stance on energy for swing voters MORE (D-Calif.), shot down the idea in a separate interview, saying on CNN, “Joe Biden’s never going to refuse to talk to the American people.”

The Biden campaign also said he debates would go on.

“We are going to the debates, guys. I don’t know how many different ways we can say it. Yes, we are going to do the debates,” Biden deputy campaign manger and communications director Kate Bedingfield said on a call with reporters immediately after the debate.

“I would imagine there will be some additional conversations [with the Commission on Presidential Debates]. But yeah, we are committing to attending the debates,” she said.

CNN’s David Axelrod David AxelrodThe Memo: Warning signs flash for Trump on debates GOP hunts for leverage in revived COVID-19 talks Pelosi says there shouldn’t be any debates between Biden and Trump MORE also floated the idea that Biden should consider not debating Trump for the final two contests in October.

“I think Biden has a decision to make,” Axelrod said, later adding, “I don’t think the country will be yearning for these. You know what will happen if Biden says he doesn’t want to dignify another debate. I don’t think the country wants another one of these spectacles.”

The next debate takes place on Oct. 15 in Miami with C-SPAN’s Steve Scully moderating.

