We all know that Hillary’s campaign and the DNC hired Steele to come up with the dossier.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified three items in regard to the FBI’s investigation into Hurricane Crossfire to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham.

One item included the CIA asked the FBI to investigate Hillary Clinton’s campaign over alleged plans to “stir up” a scandal against then-candidate Donald Trump.

Ratcliffe wrote:

In late July 2016, U.S. intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging that U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee. The IC does not know the accuracy of this allegation or the extent to which Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggeration or fabrication.

According to handwritten notes, former Central Intelligence Agency Director Brennan subsequently briefed President Obama and other senior national security officials on the intelligence, including the “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.”

On 07 September 2016, U.S. intelligence officials forwarded an investigative referral to FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok regarding “U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private mail server.”

A couple of things, mainly this: “The IC does not know the accuracy of this allegation or the extent to which Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggeration or fabrication.”

Second, show us the handwritten notes as soon as you can. This hopefully happens soon:

Graham said: “I don’t know if it’s true or not. The question is did the FBI look at it when the Intelligence Community asked them to look at it. That’s the only thing I care about. It may be true, it may not be true — but did they look?”

Graham told CBS News that “he is working to declassify notes cited” in the letter.

CBS News also learned that “the notes were turned up by U.S. attorney Durham + opened a new track in his probe.” Durham is currently investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.

CBS News also learned that "the notes were turned up by U.S. attorney Durham + opened a new track in his probe."

Hillary and the DNC asked Christopher Steele to draw up the dossier, which supposedly showed collusion between Trump and Russia.

We also know that the FBI knew no later than 2017 that the dossier contained Russian disinformation.

Carter Page FISA documents confirmed the FBI used the dossier to receive wiretaps.