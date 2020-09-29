https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f73ca809c700521449aeb1c
The LAPD’s program for diverting kids they detain for crimes into support programs faced criticism at a meeting of the Police Commission, with advocates highlighting problems….
A military aircraft has crashed in Imperial County in southwestern California. The aircraft which has all but disintegrated is thought to have came from nearby Naval Air Facility El Centro….
President Donald Trump will face off against former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday night at 9 PM Eastern at Case Western University in Cleveland, Ohio. The 90 minute debate will be without breaks de…
Joe Biden trolled President Trump with a photo of debate ‘performance enhancers’ posted about ninety minutes before Tuesday night’s debate in Cleveland, Ohio set for 9 p.m. EDT. Will Biden be able to …